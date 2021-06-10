Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 598 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Crown by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

