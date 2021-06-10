Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Christopher Bowden Sells 4,268 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $256,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32.

Shares of AGIO opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $60.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.