Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) shares rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 4,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 640,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

AGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Agiliti Company Profile (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.