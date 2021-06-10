Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $5.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.38 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 73,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,751. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66. Aflac has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

