AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.93. 8,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,690. AECOM has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

