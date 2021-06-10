Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADYYF shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

ADYYF stock opened at $2,251.31 on Monday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $1,307.59 and a 52-week high of $2,738.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,323.71.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

