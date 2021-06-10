Advisory Research Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,407.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,301.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

