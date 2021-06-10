Advisory Research Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,476,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 577,066 shares of company stock worth $26,034,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Truist increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

