Advisory Research Inc. Sells 29,339 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 48.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,339 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.95 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.38.

