Advisory Research Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,081 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,724 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 3.84% of Evolution Petroleum worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 772,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 169,431 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 101.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 85,915 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of EPM opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

