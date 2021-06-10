Advisory Research Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1,292.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $165.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.56. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,143 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

