Advisory Research Inc. Grows Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gentherm worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $169,701.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,967 shares of company stock worth $481,436. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.48. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

