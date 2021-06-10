Advisory Research Inc. Buys 98 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 286.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 266.8% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.50 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

