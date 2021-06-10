Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in StoneCo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,235,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE opened at $62.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.