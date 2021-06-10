Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,045,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

