Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,073,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 823,462 shares of company stock worth $65,666,608. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES opened at $88.88 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $90.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

