Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 171.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.