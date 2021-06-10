Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

