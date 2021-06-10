Adshares (ADS) Tops One Day Volume of $100,679.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $100,679.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016441 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 466.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,868 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

