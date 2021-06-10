adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $178.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. adidas has a 52 week low of $128.31 and a 52 week high of $186.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.64.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in adidas by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

