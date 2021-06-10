adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €301.44 ($354.63).

ADS stock opened at €293.50 ($345.29) on Thursday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of €281.48.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

