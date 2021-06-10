ACM Research Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,332 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,147% compared to the typical daily volume of 195 call options.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 0.75.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at $881,360.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,028 shares of company stock worth $6,857,561 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACMR. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

