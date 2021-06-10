Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report $1.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.38 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $8.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,935. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.