Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report $1.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.38 million, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $8.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,935. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 134,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.