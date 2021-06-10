Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Financial Survey

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acceleron Pharma and Halozyme Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 0 3 10 1 2.86 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $148.21, indicating a potential upside of 17.16%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $49.56, indicating a potential upside of 25.84%. Given Halozyme Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halozyme Therapeutics is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -158.11% -23.81% -21.95% Halozyme Therapeutics 49.23% 174.48% 28.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Halozyme Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $92.52 million 83.00 -$166.03 million ($2.92) -43.33 Halozyme Therapeutics $267.59 million 20.95 $129.09 million $0.91 43.27

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Acceleron Pharma on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia. The company is also developing Sotatercept, an activin receptor type IIA fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; ACE-1334, a pulmonary therapeutic candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials; and luspatercept-aamt for non-transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia patients and lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome patients. It has a license agreements with the Salk Institute for Biological Studies for the cloning of type II activin receptors; and license agreement with Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecules designed to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its proprietary product include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company is also developing Perjeta for breast cancer; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ALXN1210 and ALXN1810 subcutaneous formulations; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

