Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,991 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Henry Schein worth $31,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $92,675,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.60 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

