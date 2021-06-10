Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,458 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

WSO opened at $288.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

