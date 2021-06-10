Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $27.48 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 282,168 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Viavi Solutions worth $27,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $44,748,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 681,950 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $7,239,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $4,054,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,753,042.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,109 shares of company stock worth $2,600,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

