Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Beazer Homes USA worth $23,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $10,786,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 304,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 136,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BZH opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $691.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,011 shares of company stock worth $505,764. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

