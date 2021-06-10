ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 15,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

