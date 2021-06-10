Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-4.500 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21.
In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.