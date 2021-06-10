Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-4.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

