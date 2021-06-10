ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. 497,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,904. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

