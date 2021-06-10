Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $293.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.20. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

