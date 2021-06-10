Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ADIG opened at GBX 101.48 ($1.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £314.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.81. Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.35).
About Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.