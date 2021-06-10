Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ADIG opened at GBX 101.48 ($1.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £314.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.81. Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

About Aberdeen Diversified Income & Growth

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

