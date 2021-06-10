AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $23.84

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.84, but opened at $24.50. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 10,692 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

