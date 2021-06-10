AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AAON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $5,706,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,466,800.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,236,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of AAON opened at $64.55 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.22.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

