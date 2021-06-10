A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMKBY. Bank of America lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

