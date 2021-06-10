9,499 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $144.03 and a 1-year high of $191.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

