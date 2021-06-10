$801.04 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report sales of $801.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $814.60 million and the lowest is $788.38 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $138.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 478.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

SAVE stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. 2,492,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $5,687,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $625,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.