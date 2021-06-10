$75.62 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post sales of $75.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.15 million and the lowest is $71.80 million. Gogo posted sales of $96.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $317.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.95 million to $329.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $349.94 million, with estimates ranging from $336.26 million to $362.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 959,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.22. Gogo has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.