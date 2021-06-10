$72.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post $72.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.58 billion and the highest is $75.05 billion. Apple reported sales of $59.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $355.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.31 billion to $359.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $371.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $365.95 billion to $379.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $126.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,157,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.