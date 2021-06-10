67,876 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $404.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

