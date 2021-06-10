6,076 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,578,413 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $195.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.43. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

