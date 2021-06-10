$6.27 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce $6.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $26.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $27.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWAY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,163,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $7,621,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 498,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

BWAY stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $189.18 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.29. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

