5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.18. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 191,476 shares changing hands.

VNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The stock has a market cap of C$252.40 million and a P/E ratio of 88.57.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,605,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,542,150. Insiders acquired a total of 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697 in the last quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

