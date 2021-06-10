$57.88 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will report sales of $57.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.50 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $66.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $273.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $413.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $610.18 million, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $985.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,824. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of -1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,802.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,803. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,705,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after buying an additional 111,047 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.