50,000 Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Acquired by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,984,000.

Get Agile Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,764. Agile Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGGRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.