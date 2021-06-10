5,000 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

