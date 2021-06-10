$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce sales of $4.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.54 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Western Digital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Western Digital by 34.8% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,195. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

