$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $18.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mastercard.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $363.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.06. The stock has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.