$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.42.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

